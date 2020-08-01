Tanya Donelly and The Parkington Sisters Share New Song “You Will Be Loved Again”

Home News Ariel King August 1st, 2020 - 10:14 PM

Tanya Donelly and The Parkington Sisters have released “You Will Be Loved Again,” the second single from their upcoming self-titled album of covers, planned for a release on August 14 via American Laundromat Records. “You Will Be Loved Again” was first released in 1988 by Mary Margaret O’Hara, and appeared on her album Miss America.

“I first heard Mary Margaret O’Hara on the Throwing Muses tour bus in 1988,” Tanya Donelly said in a press statement. “When Ivo from 4AD gave us a cassette of her album Miss America – we instantly fell in love and it’s my favorite to this day. ‘You Will Be Loved Again’ is one of the purest and most loving messages in song, and The Parkington Sisters and I wanted to end our album with hit for this reason.”

Beginning with Donelly harmonizing with Rose, Sarah and Ariel of The Parkington Sisters sing the sweet lyrics, a piano so faint it is nearly invisible in the background. They’re evocative voices weave over each other, the track transporting listeners to another era as they experience love and heartbreak. “But will she sing and will she dance/ And will she forever/ But will he sing and will he dance/ And will he forever,” they slowly sing, each note hanging in the air and nearly a whisper.

Tanya Donelly and The Parkington Sisters’ version of the song takes on a more haunting sound from the original, their harmonies adding more layers to the track. O’Hara’s version of the song carries the same emotion, however her lone voice hangs at a significantly higher pitch from Donelly and The Parkington Sisters.

Tanya Donelly and The Parkington Sisters features Lydia Parkington on cello, Matthias Bossi on drums and percussion and Jon Evans on bass and percussion. Evans has also recorded and mix the album. In May, Donelly and The Parkington Sisters released the first single from the album, a cover of The Go-Gos “Automatic.”

Donelly helped co-found both Throwing Muses and The Breeders before forming her own band, Belly. Throwing Muses are planning to release their first album in seven years this upcoming September, and released the single “Dark Blue” last week. The Parkington Sisters released their last album, Me You Us, in 2014.