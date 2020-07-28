Trent Reznor, RZA, Kamasi Washington and Mark Mothersbaugh Among Musicians Nominated for 2020 Emmy Awards

Home News Aaron Grech July 28th, 2020 - 4:04 PM

The Emmy’s have announced their 2020 nominees this year, which features a plethora of stroing musical acts nominated for the event’s scoring and music categories. Nominees this year include industrial pioneers and Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, iconic production duo The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo), jazz saxophone player and bandleader Kamasi Washington and iconic hip hop producer and Wu Tang Clan founder RZA.

Reznor and Ross picked up a slew of nominations including Outstanding Music Composition For a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for their work on the HBO series Watchmen. Earlier this year Reznor announced that he was working on new music during the quarantine.

Labrinth also walked away with a couple of nominations this year for Euphoria, which picked up nods for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. The performer is currently in a group called LSD alongside pop artist Sia and producer Diplo.

Williams and Hugo also received a nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, due to their work on The Black Godfather. The two announced at the beginning of the year that they would be working full time as The Neptunes and recently collaborated with Deadmau5 for “Pomegranate.”

Washington and singer Mark Mothersbaugh are both up for Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score), for Becoming and Tiger King respectively. Washington recently formed the group Dinner Party alongside Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and 9th Wonder.

RZA received a nomination for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Sheila E., Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis received a nomination for Outstanding Music Direction for Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince. Check out our review of RZA live scoring a film here.

