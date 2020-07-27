Biz Markie Hospitalized For Complications from Diabetes

Home News Adam Benavides July 27th, 2020 - 9:46 PM

Biz Markie

Famed Long Island rapper, DJ and beatboxer Biz Markie has been hospitalized for complications with battling diabetes. Representatives did confirm that the hospitalization is not for the coronavirus but Markie’s Type II Diabetes, which he has been battling for years. According to TMZ, the rapper has apparently been hospitalized for the past several weeks around in Maryland.

“He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome,” a representative said.

Prominent names in the hip-hop and rap community have gone to social media to voice support for the veteran New York rapper, including Missy Elliott, Ice T, Questlove, Naughty by Nature and Chuck D.

Sending Prayers up for our bro @BizMarkie during this time for healing and strength🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/n9VoTnNAhs — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 26, 2020

Get better @BizMarkie everybody send a happy GET WELL RT to THE BIZ …..always been a very nice man. A @hiphopgods UHHM and King Of Content Presents The Untold Story of Biz Markie https://t.co/b3gS4albNz via @YouTube — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 26, 2020

Markie is widely known for his 1989 track, “Just A Friend,” which ultimately became a Top 40 hit in several countries around the world. In 2008, the song was named #100 on VHI’s 100 greatest hip hop songs of all time list.