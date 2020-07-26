Kylie Minogue Announces New Album Disco for November 2020 Release Alongside New Single “Say Something”

Home News Alex Limbert July 26th, 2020 - 12:59 PM

Australian-British singer, songwriter and actress, Kylie Minogue announced the release of her 15th album Disco due to be released in November on the BMG Rights Management label. Along with the announcement, Minogue released the album’s first single titled “Say Something.” According to the songwriter’s press release, “Say Something” lyrics tie to what many people are feeling in 2020: “We’re a million miles apart in a thousand ways…Love is love it never ends, can we all be as one again?”

The album was produced by Biff Stannard of the Brighton, England-based production and songwriting team. The two have worked together on many tracks over the years including on tracks such as “In Your Eyes,” “Love at First Sight” and “In My Arms.”

Kylie’s “Say Something” has a disco influence and sounds a bit like Madonna’s 1992 song “Die Another Day”, like Robyn’s 2018 song “Missing U” and a few songs from Jessie Ware’s 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure, such as “Step Into My Life” and “Read My Lips.” With slightly above average energy and danceability levels, the song ranks a little low in happiness. This is accentuated by the fact that the song was written in the key of C minor, a key known for drawing out sad, emotional and sentimental feelings. Adding to this, the song’s tempo of approximately 107 BPM is relatively slow compared with the common disco and nudisco tempo ranges of 115 to 130 BPM.

The intro begins with a retro 1980s synth tone color. Throughout the song the vocals and guitar also have a 1980s feel while the drums play a straight standard beat. Overall, the song has the ability to give the listener a taste of the past. With the exception of the slight build in the intro, the energy level remains relatively constant throughout the entire song. Overall, the song sounds good however it doesn’t seen to have a hook that leaves the listener singing or thinking about the song when its over.

YouTube users appear to like the song. As of this writing, in only two days the song has over 226,000 views, 15,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments. YouTube user Oli Fux states “Dua Lipa: Yeah, I brought back disco music to 2020 again. Kylie: Bow down and hold my crown… I will show you what bringing DISCO means.”

Based on a recent video, Dua Lipa stated she would like to do a collaboration with Kylie. Other than this statement, no official announcement of any collaboration between the two appears to have been made.

Disco is currently available for pre-oder and can be ordered online here.