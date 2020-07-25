Mystic Braves Announces They’re Dissolving the Band Following Allegations Against Member Shane Stotsenberg

Home News Ariel King July 25th, 2020 - 10:17 PM

Mystic Braves have announced they will be dissolving the band following allegations against guitarist Shane Stotensberg. Mystic Braves had once been affiliated with the now shut down Burger Records, with the label dissolving following numerous allegations against various bands working with the indie record label. The band made the announcement that they would be dissolving in an Instagram post, addressing the allegations which had been made and stating they want better for the indie music community.

“Regarding the recent allegations against Shane – His actions and behavior in no way align with the values of our band and what we stand for,” the band said in a statement on Instagram. “We hear you and hold ourselves accountable. There is no place for any kind of toxic/predatory behavior in the music scene and we are devastated to have had any part in it. No woman should ever be treated without respect, taken advantage of, or feel unsafe, especially within a community that should be uplifting, healing, and unifying. Due to our association with what has caused pain for so many, we feel that it is only right to dissolve the band, listen and learn, in order to help provide a better environment for womxn in the music community.”

Mystic Braves had released their album 2014 album Desert Island via both Lolipop Records and Burger Records. Burger Records announced earlier this week it would be dissolving after a series of allegations against numerous artists affiliated with the label. Several artists who had once worked with Burger Records also spoke up about the allegations, stating they stand with victims and hope to see lasting change in the music industry going forward. Burger Records had announced a zero-tolerance policy regarding allegations of sexual assault against artists affiliated with the label prior to shutting down, stating all bands facing allegations would be dropped from the label. Since shutting down, Burger Records has dissolved all social media profiles.