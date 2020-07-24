Touche Amore Tweet “Let’s Embrace the Twilight” Possibly Teasing New Music

Home News Bryan Boggiano July 24th, 2020 - 8:59 PM

Touche Amore could be coming out with new music soon. The post-hardcore band shared a teaser Friday on Twitter with the caption, “Let’s embrace the twilight.” The 45-second teaser features shots of ramps in an optical illusion. The music is airy and atmospheric, but there are country influences with the use of pedal steel guitar.

Let’s embrace the twilight pic.twitter.com/7r05aQGvkw — Touche Amore (@ToucheAmore) July 24, 2020

The announcement comes after the band posted a video of a studio session in March with producer Ross Robinson. He previously worked with other post-hardcore bands such as Slipknot and Glassjaw. He also produced the group’s 2019 single “Deflector.” Additionally, the band made a Spotify playlist in March of artists who inspired their upcoming album, which the teaser might be alluding to. While they cite rock groups such as R.E.M., Moss Icon and Deftones, they also lean into folk, Americana and country acts such as Emmylou Harris and Leonard Cohen.

When they first worked with Robinson in 2019, lead singer Jeremy Bolm said in a press release, “This time around, we need to take a chance with the unfamiliar. Someone who would take us out of our comfort zone. Enter Ross Robinson. A man who knows no comfort zone.I followed his career all through my youth to being a young adult. When we returned from our recent Midwest tour, we entered the studio to record a song with Ross and see if there was chemistry.”

The band formed in 2007 and has so far released four studio albums plus a rerecorded version of their debut album, …To the Beat of a Dead Horse, titled Dead Horse X. Touche Amore’s current lineup consists of Bolm as lead vocalist, guitarist Clayton Stevens, bassists Nick Steinhardt and Tyler Kirby, and drummer Elliot Babin. Steinhardt also plays guitar.

Earlier in 2020, the group members were among dozens of musicians who signed a letter calling for police reform after the murder of George Floyd.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela