Touché Amoré Post Studio Video, Working on New Album with Producer Ross Robinson

Los Angeles based post-hardcore band Touché Amoré just posted some content revealing the band in the studio working on their upcoming album, via The PRP. The band has been working with producer Ross Robinson, who has worked with other post-hardcore notables like At The Drive In, Blood Brothers, Slipknot, and Glassjaw.

View this post on Instagram You know shits getting out of hand when you startle @ross_robinson A post shared by Touché Amoré (@toucheamore) on Mar 4, 2020 at 5:33pm PST

The band’s fourth and most recent studio album, Stage Four, was released in September of 2016. The album both received stellar critical reviews and appealed to a broad audience, as the band continued to show their ability to grow and develop their sound into a unique incarnation of the post-hardcore movement.

This will not be Touché Amoré’s first time working with Robinson; the band collaborated with the producer last year to put out “Deflector,” which may be featured on the band’s upcoming project. The song continued to showcase the band’s sound development, as they continue to bend styles and genres with their own unique sounds.

