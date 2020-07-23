Thundercat Wrote a New Song “Grune the Destroyer” for the Reboot of the ThunderCats Cartoon TV Show

Home News Adam Benavides July 23rd, 2020 - 5:55 PM

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Thundercat unveiled his new song and music video, “Grune the Destroyer,” for Cartoon Network’s revival of the iconic ThunderCats animated show. The reimagining of the show will be called ThunderCats Roar and the song was debuted during the show’s panel session at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con @ Home convention.

Thundercat, who appeared on the ThunderCats Roar panel at the convention and will also have a guest starring role on the show, wrote the song for the upcoming episode entitled, “Grune.” The animated clip (below) depicts the story of “Grune the Destroyer” set to a jazzy, up-tempo rhythm supported by Thundercat’s falsetto vocals throughout.

According to a press release, the at-home version of this year’s iconic San Diego Comic-Con event was the first ever of its kind. Unveiling a large lineup of upcoming content, Cartoon Network used their virtual panels to offer fans first-looks and exclusive clips from upcoming seasons of critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite series including, “Apple & Onion,” “Craig of the Creek,” “Victor and Valentino,” as well as the premiere of “Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie.”

The network also announced that the channel’s hit show, “Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart,” currently has a second season in development that will see Mao Mao and his team “face new villains, new monsters and new adventures in their quest to protect Pure Heart Valley.”

Philip Solomon, voice of Craig, and Lucia Cunningham, voice of Craig’s little sister Jessica, from the network’s Emmy-nominated series “Craig of the Creek,” served as hosts for Cartoon Network’s panel.

Photo credit: Owen Ela