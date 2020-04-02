Thundercat Releases Funky New Song “Interstellar Lover”

Home News Ashwin Chary April 2nd, 2020 - 8:49 PM

American singer and songwriter, Stephen Bruner, popularly known by his stage name, Thundercat, has dropped his latest single “Innerstellar Love,” on Apr. 2. The newly released single is featured on Bruner’s upcoming album, It Is What It is, which is set to release on Apr. 3.

With a mysterious synth and a hypnotic bass guitar, Bruner kicks off the song with calming falsetto vocals. A jazz like beat deviously enters, sending the song off into a full swing.

As energy is pumping through every second of the song, a tenor saxophone steals the spotlight with a solo, as the backbeat provides aid to every note played. As the solo comes to an end, the song winds down, almost instantly, leaving the listener in an interstellar trance.

Slowly fading away, the backbeat journeys on, as the final note played on the saxophone resonates. The beat gently fades out, ending the newly released “Innerstellar Love.”

Bruner’s upcoming album is set to feature 15 brand-new songs, with eight different guest artists. He mentions his album is about love, life and the ups and downs that come with it.

“This album is about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that,” Bruner said. “It’s a but tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across that you don’t necessarily understand, some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela