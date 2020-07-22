Death Valley Girls Announce New Album Under the Spell of Joy for October 2020 Release and Share New Song “The Universe”

Home News Paige Willis July 22nd, 2020 - 4:46 PM

Death Valley Girls have just released a new album titled Under the Sepll of Joy which is to be released this coming October. Along with the release of this new album they have released a new song titled “The Universe.”

The video that is accompanying the new single before the album gets released in October is not a live video per-say. Visuals for the video include a montage of different visualizations and mention things like UFOs. The aesthetic of the song is in line with the psychedelic features of their sound.



In June Death Valley Girls released a couple of cover songs which was reviewed by mxdwn as underwhelming by Matthew Jordan who reported on the new music. The writer offered some advice for improvement at the end of the piece saying, “If Death Valley Girls can further refine their vocal approach, or even just fully commit to a more instrumentation-reliant style, their future projects will remain a very worthwhile listen.” Their EP Breakthrough came after two years of radio silence since their 2018 release Darkness Rains.

There are plenty of different sounds melded together in just this one single, it is up to the imagination until the release of their new album to wonder what mix of sounds are to be expected. In just this single alone, according to the press release, the band welcomed a children’s choir to be included, as well as a mix of vocals and music from the backing band.

Under the Spell of Joy, out October 2, has been deemed a “space-gospel” album by the press release, and dives into, “…our (DVG) inexplicable ability to tap into the emotions of another human being by way of arrangements of sonic frequencies still seems a bit like magic.”

Hypnagogia Under the Spell of Joy Tracklist

Hold My Hand Bliss Out Hey Dena The Universe It All Washes Away Little Things 10 Day Miracle Challenge I’d Rather Be Dreaming Dream Cleaver

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz