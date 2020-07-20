Pallbearer Release New Alternate Video for “Forgotten Days”

Home News Adam Benavides July 20th, 2020 - 9:44 PM

Doom metal band Pallbearer today released a new, ‘cinematic version,’ of the video for their current single, “Forgotten Days,” from director Ben Meredith. The song will serve as the title track to the band’s upcoming album being released October 23 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Speaking about the new version of the “Forgotten Days” video, lead singer and guitarist Brett Campbell said he felt this new version from Meredith created an entirely new perception of the song.

“When Ben sent us this alternate version of the ‘Forgotten Days’ video, we were instantly taken aback at how a simple color shift and change to aspect ratio transformed the feeling of the narrative. This cinematic edition is dripping with oppressive claustrophobia, and in being stripped of color, deepens the sense of the unknown lurking in the shadows of the mind. We’re happy to share it with you today.”

In June of 2019 the Arkansas natives dropped a new thumping song, “Atlantis,” after announcing their new record label contract with Nuclear Blast.

In December, they confirmed the recording of their new album was complete before unveiling Forgotten Days was the name of the upcoming album last month.

Pallbearer was formed by frontman Campbell and bassist-pianist Joseph D. Rowland in 2008 after meeting at the University of Central Arkansas with current lead guitarist Devin Holt. After a few personnel changes behind the kit throughout their first four years, current drummer Mark Lierly began rounding out the quartet in 2012.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna