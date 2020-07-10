Pallbearer Announces New Album Forgotten Day’s for October 2020 Release and Shares Title Track

Home News Paige Willis July 10th, 2020 - 12:47 PM

Pallbearer has announced a new album and a release date for their latest project. Along with the release date of the album they have released a single from their new project called “Forgotten Days,” which is also the title of the album.

The doom metal band was first formed back in 2008 in Little Rock, Arizona. Pallbearer was originally signed to the label Profound Lore Records, however last year they signed to Nuclear Blast with a worldwide record deal.

Their first project came out back in 2012 labeled Sorrow And Extinction. Pallbearers then followed up two years later with their sophomore album Foundations Of Burden. Their last full album was released in 2017 titled Heartless.

After Pallbearer’s signed to Nuclear Blast they released their EP Atlantis. The project was a two song EP including their song “Thorns.”

The doom metal band just wrapped the recording for their newest album, in December of 2019. Forgotten Days is a new addition to the bands discography after fans have waited three years for a full album from them.

According to a press release this new project is personal for Joseph Rowland, who is the bassist and one of the vocalists of the band. Rowland says, “This record has a lot of thematic ties to our first record. When we were writing Sorrow and Extinction, my mother was terminally ill. It’s been 10 years since she passed. It’s taken me all of this time to take a really good look at myself. While we were writing Forgotten Days, I knew, ‘Now is the time to sit down and begin to understand who I have become.’”

Forgotten Days Track List:

Forgotten Days Riverbed Stasis Silver Wings The Quicksand of Existing Rite Of Passage Caledonia

