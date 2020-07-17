Marilyn Manson Releases Cryptic Message Possibly Teasing New Music

Home News Roy Lott July 17th, 2020 - 12:46 AM

Marilyn Manson may be releasing new material sometime soon. According to the PRP, Manson took to Instagram posting a picture of himself with a caption “Never-ending Astral Vampire. Prepare..” He followed this with a comment saying“I already texted this from your future! Nobody ever listens. Sorry. Including me. Here we go. Start your stop watch. And listen.”

Manson’s upcoming album has been in the works for years since 2017’s Heaven Upside Down. He confirmed in March of last year that he was finishing up the record with producer Shooter Jennings. Jennings later posted a photo in April confirming that the “masterpiece” was finished and he was waiting for it to be released, which s release date has yet to be announced. Earlier this year, Brandi Carlile recently stated in an interview on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 program for Apple Music that Manson had reached out to her about collaborating on a cover of Judy Garland’s classic “Over The Rainbow.”

“Marilyn Manson wants to record ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ with me. He’s been texting me about it.” Prior to COVID, Manson performed with Linda Perry covers of Eurythmics’ classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and an acoustic version of the “Dope Show” at a benefit concert in Los Angeles in January. Manson was also joined by Cheap Trick, L7 and Dave Grohl to name a few.

