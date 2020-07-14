Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Takes Leave Of Absence from Band Following Domestic Partner Violence Arrest

Home News Aaron Grech July 14th, 2020 - 7:13 PM

Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this month on a felony charge of “intimate partner violence.” While more details regarding the incident have not been divulged since he posted a $50,000 bail upon his arrest, the performer has now declared a leave of absence from the group.

“I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future,” Madden said in a statement to People. “During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best.”

Under California law, intimate partner violence is a felony charge, resulting when a “person who willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a victim described” as a spouse, former spouse, fiancee, cohabitant or parent of the offender’s child. A conviction for this charge can range anywhere from a four year prison sentence, all the way down to a $6,000 fine.

It should also be noted that under California law a “traumatic condition” is defined as “any wound or other bodily injury caused by the direct application of physical force,” meaning a minor wound or injury can be classified as a traumatic condition.

Madden was a founding member of both Kara’s Flowers and Maroon 5 alongside frontman Adam Levine and keyboard player/guitarist Jesse Carmichael. Kara’s Flowers was a more grunge inspired rock outfit, which eventually developed into Maroon 5 as they changed their sound.