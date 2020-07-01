Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Arrested In Los Angeles On Felony Charges of Intimate Partner Violence

Home News Aaron Grech July 1st, 2020 - 4:53 PM

Bass player Mickey Madden, who is best known as a member of Maroon 5, has been arrested on charges of intimate partner violence in Los Angeles, according to Pitchfork. The performer, who has been the only other consistent founding member of the group besides frontman Adam Levine, has been released on $50,000 bail.

Intimate partner violence is defined by the state of California as a felony, which is committed by a “person who willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a victim described,” as spouses, former spouses, fiancees, cohabitants or parent of the offender’s child. The punishment for this crime can lead up to 4 years in prison, although its most lenient sentencing can result in a fine of up to $6,000.

A “traumatic condition” is also defined by the state of California as “any wound or other bodily injury caused by the direct application of physical force.” This means a minor wound or injury is sufficient enough to be classified as a traumatic injury.

“We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news,” a representative for the band said in a statement to Page Six. “As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

Madden originally formed Kara’s Flowers alongside Levine and Jesse Carmichael back in 1994, while the trio were still in high school. The group eventually reformed as Maroon 5 in 2001, where they abandoned their previously grunge oriented sound for a more pop influence.