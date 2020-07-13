Mike Shinoda Says He’s Finished Volume Two of Dropped Frames Album Series

Home News Adam Benavides July 13th, 2020 - 8:11 PM

Linkin Park fans will be excited to hear frontman Mike Shinoda has said the follow-up to last week’s first release in his Dropped Frame album series is already complete, with the third installment currently in development. Moreover, the frontman says he is hoping to do (at least) three installments to the series in total.

In a recent conversation with Forbes.com Shinoda said, “These albums, ‘Dropped Frames‘ is gonna be the first of at least three. I’ve got the second one done and the third one is in progress. And I say in progress, basically it’s just tightening up and mixing stuff that I made on the stream. But certainly it’s a thing I wouldn’t have done unless I was in this situation that I’m in right now.”

Admitting instrumentals are not everyone’s first music style of choice, Shinoda explained the offerings should not be a surprise to both his fans and fans of Linkin Park.

“It’s also funny cause it’s clearly not for everybody. Instrumental music is not your way to the Billboard top five. But anybody who knows my discography knows I’ve done instrumentals often, on every record, every couple of records there [are] instrumental tracks.”

The previous Linking Park rocker released the first album of the series last Friday, July 10, aptly titled Dropped Frames, Vol. 1., which features 12 wide-ranging instrumental tracks.

Shinoda created the record of instrumental tracks while live-streaming on Twitch. To celebrate the release, a few fans were invited via an open social media call to take part in the album’s single “Open Door,” which resulted in their appearance on the Dropped Frames Vol. 1 record itself.

In addition to announcing three installments are already almost completed, Shinoda also said he plans to release each album about one month apart.

In 2018, Shinoda embarked on a headlining tour in support of his last solo release Post-Traumatic.