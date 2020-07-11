Mike Shinoda Releases Punchy Track “Open Door” Featuring Fan Vocals From Twitch Collaboration

Home News Alex Limbert July 11th, 2020 - 7:41 PM

Linkin Park vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mike Shinoda recently released the single “Open Door” from his second solo studio album Dropped Frames, Vol. 1. For the song “Open Door,” Shinoda allowed fans to sing along with him on Twitch. While hundreds of fans turned out to sing, only seven finalists were selected to be included on the final track.

The album is unique and definitely stands on its own. It sounds somewhat like the Beastie Boy’s Hot Sauce Committee Part Two. Like Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, Dropped Frames, Vol. 1 includes a number of instrumentals.

As far as the song “Open door,” it starts with a brief intro that sounds a bit reggae, likely in the key of Em. It sounds like a faster version of Damian Marley’s “Welcome to Jamrock.” The tempo is approximately 90 BPM and the intro only lasts approximately two bars.

The song transitions quickly into the first verse which appears to consist of vocals with megaphone-like effects, a steady somewhat lo-fi beat, brief intermittent, claps, wide synth bass and a mid-range screech-like sample or perhaps a synth.

Other than a muted cow bell-like tap to keep the rhythm flowing, all other percussion appears to cease for the pre-chorus. The synth bass transitions into a wavy bass tone color. An organ-like pad fills the higher register and a higher pitched vocal accompanies the main vocals. The pre-chorus lasts about four bars, until transitioning into the chorus.

The chorus is the hook. The kick pounds heavily leading the way through the chorus. More vocals are added to the mix predominately in the higher ranges. The bass stays wavy. Faint flute-like sounds appear to be in the background.

A synth riff plays during the transition from the chorus to the second verse. It sounds like a talking or laughing alien and lasts for about two bars.

The second verse, pre-chorus and chorus return with slight variations. For example, a heartbeat-like kick beat is added to the second pre-chorus.

After the second chorus, a new R&B like vocal leads the transition into the bridge. The bridge sounds like the two-bar ending of the first chorus, but with a milder version of the synths, this time lasting approximately four bars.

The bridge transitions into the third pre-chorus with quite a bit of variation from the first two pre-choruses. Most notably, the kick drum punches heavily through the third pre-chorus.

Next, the chorus repeats twice with some new variations and new mid-range vocal tone colors. The song ends with two bars of the talking laughing alien like synth sound heard at the bridge and after the first chorus. And then a final short simple mid-to-bass level synth sound.

The full album and official video for “Open Door” were released Friday, July 10 and can be found on all major platforms.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat