Slick Shoes Announce First Album In 17 Years Rotation & Frequency For September 2020 Release

The pop and skate punk band, Slick Shoes marks Sep. 25 as the release date for Rotation & Frequency, the band’s sixth studio album and first full-length album since 2003. They will be returning to Tooth & Nail Records, the label that released four out of five of the band’s past studio albums.

Slick Shoes has just released a single titled “Whispers” from the upcoming album. The album is expected to contain 12 tracks and last almost 33 minutes. According to a press release, “Rotation & Frequency manages to be both fresh and nostalgic, offering a dynamic version of what the punk world first fell in love with. For the first time Slick Shoes pays tribute to punk while entertaining outside influences, a decision marked not only by the band’s maturity, but shared desire for experimentation.”

Slick Shoes started as a high school skate punk band in Southern California during the early 1990s. The band consists of Ryan Kepke on vocals, Joe Nixon on drums, Jackson Mould on lead guitar and Jeremiah Brown on bass. During the ’90s and ’00s, the band grew in popularity and headlined in tours across the nation. In 2018, the band recorded a live album titled Broadcasting Live which, according to the band, was “effortless” and inspired them to write and record Rotation & Frequency, an album that was “17 years in the making.”

The band has been compared to bands such as Blink 182, Good Riddance and Good Charlotte. This weeks release, “Whisper” has somewhat of a metal intro, but quickly reverts back to pop/skate punk as soon as the intro finishes. The guitars continue to rock as with past albums. While the band has been criticized for needing refinement, it has also been considered polished in other reviews. If “Whisper” is a sign of anything to come, the upcoming album may turn out to be a little more polished and mature than in the past.

Track list:

1. Whispers (3:10)

2. Carry This (2:58)

3. The Worlds Were Mine (2:32)

4. Waiting (3:34)

5. Keep It Secret, Keep It Safe (2:15)

6. Always Have (Enough is More) (3:02)

7. Held by Hope (2:20)

8. Under It (2:58)

9. Moments (2:39)

10. 2008 (2:54)

11. Visitors (2:27)

12. I Forget the Words (1:55)