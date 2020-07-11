Mayer Hawthorne Slows Down the Funk with New Song “Rare Changes”

Home News Paige Willis July 11th, 2020 - 2:57 PM

Mayer Hawthorne has just released a new song that is a slower funk tune. The new song is called “Rare Changes.”

Hawthorne has over 700,000 listeners on his Spotify page, and his music definitely does not disappoint.

The new song starts with a bright intro that immediately sets a mood for the rest of the song.

The new song alludes to the routine that people can tend to get into. “Rare Changes,” is a choice name for the song because that is exactly what the lyrics are speaking of.

The constant cycle of life, where nothing happens for a long time and then something happens that is, for lack of a better term, a rare change.

Hawthorne’s new song can also be described as a song about getting into the comfort level of a new relationship after getting out of the honeymoon phase. The part of the relationship where there aren’t a ton of new things to discover about your partner anymore, and how that can be a beautiful thing.

Hawthorne says in the song, “It’s been a long time/Nothing happening, same as before/Am I awake or am I sleeping/Over and over/’Til I think I can’t take any more/Love you forever/Wouldn’t change a thing.” Alluding to the idea that constant routine isn’t always as entertaining as one would like it to be.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz