New Music Alert: In Parallel Mixes Slowcore and Shoegaze In New Song “Leave It With The Ghost” From Upcoming Ken Andrews-Mixed EP

In Parallel have released the latest track from their upcoming EP, mixed by Ken Andrews and set to be released on September 4. “Leave It With The Ghost” is the first track from the upcoming Fashioner EP, and marks the band signing with Wiretap Records.

With soothing synths and slow drum beats, “Leave It With The Ghost” builds its slowcore sounds, gradually moving through while Ryan Parrish’s voice suspends above the emotional track. Lyrics such as “Minds play old tapes/We’ll never be the same/Leave it with the ghost” describe a desire to move forward and leave the past behind. The guitar slowly builds, the energetic sounds compiling as Parrish’s voice fades out during the height of the track.

The black and white lyric video is filled with snow and glitter falling past the screen. Beginning with darker hues, filled with grays and blacks, a figure walks down old and empty streets as he carries a lamp. As the song progresses, whites and light grays are introduced while glass covered in droplets of water show hands and figures pressing against them, running their fingers up and down.

Failure frontman Ken Andrews mixed the upcoming EP, Parrish telling Brooklyn Vegan Andrews came to help after Mark Nash tracked down Andrews’ email address and sent a few songs. Parrish described how Andrews added depth to the tracks, shaping the sound of Fashioner.

In Parallel signed with Wiretap Records late last month, and Fashioner will be the follow-up to their 2018 EP Broken Codes. The band, made of former members of Celebrity and Hopesfall, and self-released their debut EP. Hopefall’s 2002 album, Satellite Years, was produced by Hum’s Matt Talbott. Hum released their first album in 22 years, Inlet, just last week.