Hum Surprise Release Inlet, First New Album In 22 Years

Alternative rock band Hum made a name for themselves during the 1990s for their unique take on space rock and their modest radio hit “Stars” back in 1995. Although the band originally disbanded in 2000, they’ve held a few reunions since then. officially coming back in 2015, followed by a tour and new music announcement in 2017.

The band are now officially back with their first studio album release in 22 years titled Inlet, which is available for purchase and streaming on Bandcamp and released via Earth Analog Records. This eight song album stays true to their style, blending elements of space rock once again with post-hardcore, shoegaze and some elements of alternative metal, which are sure to please the band’s original fan base.

<a href="http://humband.bandcamp.com/album/inlet">Inlet by Hum</a>

This album was mastered at Sterling Sound in Nashville, Tennessee by Ryan Smith, while the band’s frontman Matt Talbott, guitarist Tim Lash, and James Treichler handled the engineering for the project. Lash also mixed the album at ELL.

The band’s story begins in Illinois, where they recorded their first demo Kissing Me Is Like Kissing an Angel in legendary producer Steve Albini’s Chicago basement. The band would go on to release the albums Fillet Show and Electra 2000 on 12 Inch Records during the next couple of years, before signing onto the major label RCA.

While with RCA the group released You’d Prefer an Astronaut and Downward is Heavenward, with the former album topping the US top indie albums upon release due to the success of “Stars” and the latter topping out at number 6 on those charts in 1998. Downward is Heavenward was their final album until the release of Inlet this year.

Inlet track list

1. “Waves”

2. “In the Den”

3. “Desert Rambler”

4. “Step into You”

5. “The Summoning”

6. “Cloud City”

7. “Folding”

8. “Shapeshifter”