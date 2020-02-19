Man Man Signs with Sub Pop and Announces New Album Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between for May 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 19th, 2020 - 11:00 AM

Experimental rock band Man Man have signed to Sub Pop, and announced a new album titled Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between released on May 1st. They have also debuted a new lyric video for the track “Cloud Nein” which was directed by the band’s frontman Honus Honus.

“Cloud Nein” shows an elderly man happily dancing across a city street during the daytime, as they lyrics are shown on various buildings. At the end of the video, the world explodes, in contrast to the joyous tone of the rest of the visual. The song itself features a wide array of instruments, from bluesy guitars, to horns, strings and keyboards. The upbeat tone created by the instrumental contrasts heavily with the song’s lyrics which deal with internal conflict. Honus Honus gave a brief statement to Sub Pop regarding the song stating: “Life is short. Dance, be merry.”

The band’s most recent studio album release was On Oni Pond, which dropped in 2013. While the group has not actively released studio material since the release of On Oni Pond, they have toured sporadically since then, with their most recent tour taking place last year.

The band’s Honus Honus has released some solo material while the band wasn’t recording, dropping Use Your Illusion in 2016. According to mxdwn reviewer Ilana Tel-Oren “This album is successful in leaning into songs with mystery. It does so by incorporating full sounds of strings, and hearing splatterings of influences from Depeche Mode, the Strokes, and even some Elvis thrown in makes for quite a theatrical debut.”

Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between

1. Dreamers

2. Cloud Nein

3. On the Mend

4. Lonely Beuys

5. Future Peg

6. Goat

7. Inner Iggy

8. Hunters

9. Oyster Point

10. The Prettiest Song in the World

11. Animal Attraction

12. Sheela

13. Unsweet Meat

14. Swan

15. Powder My Wig

16. If Only

17. In the Valley of the In-Between