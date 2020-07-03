Father John Misty Announces New Covers EP Anthems + 3 For July 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott July 3rd, 2020 - 7:20 AM

Father John Misty has announced his new EP Anthem +3 will be available July 3 through Bandcamp’s “No Revenue Share Day. The album features covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Anthem,” “One Of Us Cannot Be Wrong,” Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ “Trouble,” and Link Wray’s “Fallin’ Rain.” It will see a wider release on other digital streaming platforms July 14 worldwide via Sub Pop, with the exception of Europe through Bella Union. Proceeds from Anthem +3 will go to both CARE Action (an organization that focuses on poverty) and Ground Game LA (an organization that is dedicated to helping the LA community)

The album was recorded a few weeks ago with longtime collaborator and producer Jonathan Wilson and follows his recently released live album Off-Key in Hamburg also via Bandcamp. The record was to benefit the MusiCares Covid-19 Fund which has generated over $80,000 in support so far.

Misty was also recently announced as a contributor to AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, an album paid in tribute to the late Marc Bolan, set to be released September 4. Nick Cave, Perry Farrell, Kesha, U2, Elton John, and Joan Jett are also a part of the project. He will be performing “Main Man” from Bolan’s album The Slider.

<a href="http://fatherjohnmisty.bandcamp.com/album/anthem-3-2">Anthem +3 by FATHER JOHN MISTY</a>

Anthem +3:

1. Anthem (Leonard Cohen)

2. Fallin’ Rain (Link Wray)

3.Trouble (Yusuf / Cat Stevens)

4. One Of Us Cannot Be Wrong (Leonard Cohen)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna