Z Berg Announces New Album Get Z To A Nunnery for July 2020 Release

As the global pandemic continues, music fans still have new releases to look forward to such as Z Berg’s new album that will be released on July 10. The new album, Get Z To The Nunnery, is a variety of emotions and mixed altogether.”It’s a sort of gothic-romantic femme-fatale folk record; it’s chamber-pop with a bit of grit and a healthy dose of tragedy. It’s a little bit Francoise Hardy…a little bit Dusty Springfield on drugs…a little bit Nico without them,” as noted in the press release.

Z Berg used to be a member of the band The Like that changed their name to PHASES, and this new album is being released as a solo album.PHASES was an indie pop band with relative success opening for mainstream bands such as Maroon 5, The Strokes, The Arctic Monkeys, and Muse. The LA based band has gone through many changes over the years including Z Berg releasing a new solo debut album.

The album features songs that have been written by Z Berg including her new single “To Forget You.” In the song there is an obvious mix of genres. The listener can feel the blend of operatic textures along with familiar folk sounds as well. “To Forget You,” has also been released as a music video in which she is exploring Paris, and a friend is filming Berg, so that the viewer feels as if they are the person behind the camera.

Get Z To The Nunnery Track List

1. To Forget You

2. I Fall For The Same Face Every Time

3. Time Flies

4. Into The Night

5. Calm Before The Storm

6. Little Colonel

7. Berg And I

8. Charades

9. The Bad List

10. Epilogue

