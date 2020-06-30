Washed Out Announces New Album Purple Noon for August 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Times To Walk Away”

Home News Aaron Grech June 30th, 2020 - 3:19 PM

Pioneering chillwave artist Washed Out has announced a new studio album titled Purple Noon, which is set to be released via Sub Pop on August 7. The performer released a music video from the upcoming project titled “Time To Walk Away,” which was directed by Australian director Riley Blakeway and serves as a reinterpretation of previous short film directed by Blakeway.

“Time To Walk Away” is an spacey pop track with ethereal synths and vocals, on top of a rhythmic electronic drum beat, backed by steady bass and dream-like chords. The video focuses on a couple and the dissolution of their relationship, with the man failing to contact the women repeatedly, as she goes to a party and catches the eye of another person.

The project’s most recent studio album release Mister Mellow came out in 2017 via Stones Throw Records, a label known predominantly for underground hip hop. The project was sample heavy, fitting in with the styles that are present from other artists on the label

This project was written, recorded and produced entirely by Washed Out, with some engineering handled by frequent collaborator Ben H. Allen. This project’s title is taken from the 1960 film directed by Rene Clement, which is based on the novel The Talented Mister Ripley by Patricia Highsmith. Washed Out debuted a crowd-sourced music video for “Too Late” earlier this year, which was composed entirely of footage submitted by fans.

“I was blown away by the response, and I’m excited to share the project with everyone now,” the artist stated regarding the video. “For me, it’s turned out to be a much needed reminder of how connected we can all be when we’ve never been more physically distanced from each other. I hope everyone that contributed and everyone that watches the video gets the joy from it I do.”

Purple Noon track list

1. Too Late

2. Face Up

3. Time to Walk Away

4. Paralyzed

5. Reckless Desires

6. Game of Chance

7. Leave You Behind

8. Don’t Go

9. Hide

10. Haunt

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna