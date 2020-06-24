Members of Homewrecker Quit Band Following Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Home News Ariel King June 24th, 2020 - 10:48 PM

Two of the three remaining members of metal band Homewrecker have quit after lead singer Matt Barnum faced allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. After the allegations against Barnum surfaced, drummer Matt Izzi had issued a statement announcing he and the other members of Homewrecker had kicked Barnum out of the band. Following that statement, similar allegations against Izzi surfaced. The band’s bassist and guitarist then issued statements of their own which announced they have quit the band. Izzi currently remains the only member of Homewrecker.

Paul Aloisio, who played guitar in Homewrecker, announced his departure on Facebook. Aloisio described how Homewrecker had been one of his favorite bands prior to joining, and that he supports the women who have come forward.

“Homewrecker was one of my favorite bands before I joined,” Aloisio said in a statement on Facebook. “I looked up to these guys and I never in a million years would have thought that this would be the outcome. Anyone who knows me, who really knows me, knows that I would never stand for this.”

Bass player Dalton Edwards also announced his departure from the band on an Instagram post, also describing how prior to joining, Homewrecker had been one of his favorite bands.

“My first hardcore experience was at a show I attended at West End,” Edwards said in an Instagram post. “My friend and I went to see a band called Homewrecker and they quickly turned into one of my favorites. I probably went to 95% of the shows that happened at that venue and from then on I made sure I was at every Homewrecker show after that. Years later, I had the opportunity to join the band and I have been a part of it for the past 10 months. I was very excited to join as I thought that would never happen. Now, after reading and hearing everything that is being brought forward, I regret ever being a part of this band and I want absolutely nothing to do with the name.”

Both Aloisio and Edwards have vocalized their support for victims of sexual assault, stating they believe those who have come forward. The two members had joined Homewrecker within the past year, the experience appearing to have been a dream come true.

Due to the allegations against Izzi, other bands the drummer had been involved with, including Scorched and Crypt Rot, have also made statements announcing they will no longer be working with him. Barnum formerly worked as a road crew member for band Code Orange, with the band issuing a statement that they will be donating proceeds from their next livestream to RAINN, an organization which helps victims of sexual assault.

