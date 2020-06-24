Bing & Ruth Takes Us On a Hypnotic Voyahe Through Death Valley in New Video for “The Pressure of This Water”

Home News Paige Willis June 24th, 2020 - 4:18 PM

Bing and Ruth has released a new song called “The Pressure Of This Water.” The song is a ten minute track with a video to tag along with it. This is the third song that the group has released for their album expected on July 17.

“The Pressure Of This Water” is called “meditative” in the press release for the song. Along with the meditative new track the video is a collage of footage from Death Valley landscapes, created by Michael Speed and Marisa Gesualdi.

In the music video there are different videos panning around the Death Valley. The images coincide with the sonic vibrations of the song. “The Pressure Of This Water” includes the Farfisa organ, clarinet and double bass. The compilation of the song along with the music video provides a relaxing ambiance.

Bing & Ruth announced back in April that they will be performing at the Lodge Room on 8/22 in Los Angeles to bring their ambient music to their listeners. While COVID-19 continues to affect Americans across the nation, The Lodge Room has cancelled their shows for the upcoming months.

In the press release for “The Pressure Of This Water,” David Moore, the composer of the group, states that the album was inspired by his two most recent loves which have been the desert and long-distance running. His temporary move to Point Dume allowed Moore delve into both of those loves as he welcomed inspiration for this new album due out in July.