Amanda Blank Shows off Her Indie Rock Side with New Video for “Oh Man”

Home News Aaron Grech June 23rd, 2020 - 9:08 PM

It’s been over a decade since performer Amanda Blank released her last studio album, I Love You, a project laden with electronic booty bounce beats, raunchy lyrics and blaring synths integral to the Baltimore club sound. The album’s features also racked up an impressive roster, with features from the singer Santigold, electronic music producer Diplo and fellow Baltimore club pioneer and frequent collaborator Spank Rock, who helped the record embody the period of its release.

A lot has also changed during the decade however; Spank Rock is now known as Naeem and is crafting meaningful art pop, while Diplo just released a country album last month. Blank is now also on the path of her own reinvention, with the release of her latest single and music video “Oh Man.”

“Oh Man” scraps the electronic dance sensibilities of her previous efforts in favor of a more Tame Impala-inspired indie rock sound. The drums are groovy, the electric guitars are jangly and while the bass is still catchy, it’s organic. Blank’s vocals recall the nostalgia of early 2000s garage rock, which pairs well with song’s instrumental.

The music video shows Blank in a white western suit and pink shirt, dancing in a parking lot alongside more dancers wearing pink spandex, against a colorful back drop drenched in hues of blue and pink, further accentuated by its city landscape.

Blank recently reunited with Naeem on his latest single “Woo Woo Woo,” which also held a feature from Micah James. Her upcoming album, The Ruiner, is set to be released via Baby Bitch Records later this year.