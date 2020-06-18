Soundwalk Collective With Patti Smith Announce New Album Peradam For September 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott June 18th, 2020 - 9:12 PM

Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith has announced their new album Peradam is set for a September 4 release via Bella Union. The album serves as the “final stone” in a trilogy of albums collectively called The Perfect Vision. It also includes nine tracks and features many guests including Anoushka Shankar, Tenzin Choegal and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The new album draws inspiration from René Daumal’s early 1940s novel Mount Analogue: a Novel of Symbolically Authentic Non-Euclidean Adventures in Mountain Climbing where the author then plots a journey to “the ultimate symbolic mountain” in search of true meaning. The album also includes recordings captured in Nanda Devi in the Himalayas, Rishikesh, Varanasi and Kingdom of Lo (Upper Mustang) to “channel Daumal’s metaphysical quest in physical sound.” Crasneanscki adds “Through our physical travels, we discovered the most humble objects of meaning that carry the spirit of what he searched for and found. It can be as simple as a stone, which can inhabit a power almost like a talisman.”

The duo has also released the video to the album’s title track, which was directed by Stephan Crasneanscki and with editing and visual collage by Jenn Ruff. Check it out below.

Peradam tracklist:

1. Nanda Devi

2. Peradam (featuring Tenzin Choegyal)

3. Knowledge Of The Self (featuring Anoushka Shankar)

4. Dawn in Rishikesh

5. Spiritual Death (featuring Tenzin Choegyal)

6. The Four Cardinal Times (featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg)

7. Hymn To The Liquid

8. Vera

9. The Rat (featuring Tenzin Choegyal)

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried