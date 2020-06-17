Metallica Are Remotely Working on a New Album Via Zoom and Email

Home News Aaron Grech June 17th, 2020 - 10:58 AM

Thrash metal icon Lars Ulrich, best known as the drummer for Metallica, has announced that the group will be working on a new album remotely via Zoom and email. The group are reportedly sharing song ideas over the digital platforms and are planning on moving forward with these album plans while in quarantine.

“We’re just starting, in the last four weeks maybe, we connected again,” Ulrich reportedly told Swedish talk show host Fredrik Skavlan. “We’ve been obviously connecting [before that], but we [have now] connected creatively, and now we’re sort of in discovery mode, I think is a good way to say it. We are sending ideas to each other via email and via Zoom and [trying to] make music in these unusual situations.”

The drummer stated that the band have been hosting weekly zoom calls for over 10 to 11 weeks, where each member catches up with one another and exchanges ideas. The group has also been keeping an active profile on social media, releasing a self-isolated cover of “Blackened” last month and streaming past concerts every Monday as part of their #MetallicaMondays series.

This latest announcement follows an earlier statement made by Ulrich back in April, where he stated that the band could make an album in quarantine, if it lasted longer than six months. The band have recently announced a new vinyl club, where they will be releasing material such as rough mixes and rarities which have never been released on that platform before. Check out some of our iconic photos of the band here.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson