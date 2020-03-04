Metallica Announces Vinyl Club to Release Rare Songs, Demos, Rough Mixes and Live Rarities Which Have Never Been Released on Vinyl

Home News Aaron Grech March 4th, 2020 - 11:16 AM

Thrash metal pioneers Metallica have seen immense commercial success, reaching over a billion streams on Spotify last year, and rounding out the last decade as one of the most lucrative touring acts in history. Although they have been riding the wave of success for over several decades now, the group still has some unreleased material for hardcore fans to indulge in.

The band have now unveiled their Vinyl Club subscription, which will see the heavy metal juggernaut release rare cuts, demos, rough mixes and live rarities for the first time on vinyl. Each subscription to this service will include a personalized membership card, four 7” vinyl records and select releases throughout the year.

Introducing the Metallica Vinyl Club! It’s been exciting seeing the resurgence of vinyl and we thought it would be fun to start adding to our collections on a regular basis. Sign up at https://t.co/HprXAs73hj before March 31st to be part of the club! pic.twitter.com/k51EbwYGyw — Metallica (@Metallica) March 4, 2020

Fans can sign up for a subscription here before the end of the month on March 31st. Those who miss the March 31st deadline will have to wait until next year to become a member. This service is currently being sold at $49.99 on the band’s website.

The band’s frontman James Hetfield recently had a stint in rehab after recovering from a substance abuse addiction. He made his first public appearance earlier this year at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, during the unveiling of his “Reclaimed Rust: The Hetfield Collection” exhibit. He made his first musical appearance since his rehab stint during a tribute for Eddie Money last month.

Hetfield, who was forced to cancel several live appearances due to his rehab stint last September, also cancelled upcoming appearances at the Sonic Temple Festival and Louder Than Life Festival to focus on his recovery.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado