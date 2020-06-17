Extreme Metal Pioneers Venom Announces Early Demo Collection Sons of Satan for August 2020 Release

Home News Paige Willis June 17th, 2020 - 2:16 PM

Venom, extreme metal pioneers, have announced that they will be releasing an album that will be a collection of all of their early demos. Even though their sound isn’t exactly what you might call black metal, their second studio album gave the subgenre its name. Nonetheless the band had an extreme influence on the genre. Michel ‘Away’ Langevin from (Voivod) says “To me, Venom represent the start of a very important movement that has split into many more important movements. It was a revolution. After that moment, death metal, thrash metal, black metal and all these genres exploded and they all owe something to Venom.” Venom’s studio albums At War With Satan and Possessed turned out to be a large influence to bands like Metallica and Mayhem.



Last year a deluxe vinyl boxset was released called “Sons of Satan” which included a collection of demos from Venom. A year later the band has decided that the collection of demos deserves a stand alone release of a new album. The new album will be available on vinyl, on CD, and digitally on August 28th. Some of the tracks were known as myths among the bands following because they had never been heard on a recorded track before and now fans have a chance to hear these never before released songs. The set also included never before seen pictures from the band, and interviews with the bandmates Cronos, Mantas, and Abaddon.

Track List:

1.Angel Dust (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979)

2.Buried Alive (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979)

3.Raise The Dead (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979)

4.Red Light Fever (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979)

5.Venom (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979)

6.Sons Of Satan (1980 Impulse £50 demo)

7.In League With Satan (1980 Impulse £50 demo)

8.Angel Dust (1980 Impulse £50 demo)

9.Live Like An Angel (1980 Impulse £50 demo)

10.Schizo (1980 Impulse £50 demo)

11.Venom (1980 Impulse £50 demo)

12.Angel Dust (Impulse Studio 1980 demo)

13.Raise The Dead (Impulse Studio 1980 demo)

14.Red Light Fever (Impulse Studio 1980 demo)

15.At War With Satan (1983 Impulse Studio demo)