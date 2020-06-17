Blues Singer Lady A Says She’ll Share the Moniker with the Band Formerly Known as Lady Antebellum

Home News Paige Willis June 17th, 2020 - 1:15 PM

In the midst of America’s most recent wake up call to the Black Lives Matter, the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum was made aware of the racist connotation of their name. “Antebellum” means before war specifically pertaining to the American civil war. The American civil war led to the abolishment of slavery and by “Antebellum” being included in their name it could have been insinuated that the group was associated with pre-civil war times.

The band announced that they were changing their name to “Lady A,” and the name had already been taken. Even though the band meant well, it angered Seattle based jazz singer Anita White who has gone by her stage name “Lady A” for 20 years. The band including Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley, meant well by their name change stating on instagram,“We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors.”

White was furious even though they had good intentions because of what she calls “pure privilege.” Formerly known as Lady Antebellum, the country group wanted to settle the issue with White as soon as they can as to not step on any toes. Once the country artists had a zoom conference with White, they all came to an agreement that they are going to be sharing the name.

White allowed the country group to apologize for the misunderstanding stating,“I accepted that apology and forgive them for that misstep, but at the same time, we need to work to make a better change….I don’t want people out there spewing hate just because they made a misstep. And yes, I was angry about it, but I’m over it now.”