Roger Waters Goes on Noted Right-Wing Pundit Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Program to Discuss Julian Assange’s Incarceration

Home News Drew Feinerman March 9th, 2020 - 1:35 PM

Sharon Alagna

Pink Floyd singer, songwriter, bassist and co-founder Roger Waters recently made an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight show to discuss his views on Julian Assange’s innocence. Waters’ views directly contradict those of Carlson, who, as a journalist on Fox News, takes conservative viewpoints on most, if not all, issues. To Waters, the incarceration of Assange is a statement against freedom of speech and press, and even went as far to say that if Assange is guilty, than he is as well.

Waters, who has made statements in the past criticizing Israel for their actions against Palestinians, claimed on the show that Assange’s arrest served as a warning to other journalists and big media outlets seeking “the truth”. Waters recently performed at a rally held for Assange in September of last year, where he voiced his displeasure with actions taken by the Israeli government. Additionally, Waters urged several artists and bands, including Kamasi Washington, Nick Cave, Radiohead, and Chemical Brothers to cancel their scheduled performances in Israel.

Waters concluded his appearance by remarking on how even the fact a public figure like Carlson can have a prominent pop culture figure such as Waters on his show is an achievement on its own. Although Assange has been out of the news cycle for a long time, Waters believes in his mind speaking out for Assange is the just thing to do.

Waters was supposed to be a keynote speaker at SXSW festival, but the festival has been cancelled due to growing concerns over the coronavirus. Check out Waters’ appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight below: