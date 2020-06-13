Toots and the Maytals Announce New Album Got To Be Tough for August 2020 Release

Home News Paige Willis June 13th, 2020 - 3:11 PM

America is currently undergoing days of peaceful protests, riots, looting and demands of change for the Black Lives Matter movement. Artists of all different genres are speaking out after long hiatuses to put their stance on the current wave of the nation. Ska legends, Toots and the Maytals, have announced a new album to be released this coming August. Their album titled Got To Be Tough is also the name of their single released proceeding the album drop. Fans have not heard any new music from the ska band in over a decade.

“Got To Be Tough,” their album titled track, includes a mixture of brass, string, and wood instruments that create the typical sound of the ska genre. The lyrics of the song say “You got to be tough and this is a warning/You got to be smart living in this time.” The expression of the lyrics is in line with the current Black Lives Matter movement. The song warns people to be smart about what they are doing during this time of uncertainty. “Got To Be Tough” is a more relaxed song that listeners can find solitude in during anxious times such as these.

The lead singer is Fredrick “Toots” Hibbert, the band was formerly known just as “The Maytals.” The band was originally formed in the 60s and have sung over, ska, rocksteady and reggae genres. In 2016, a Best Of Maytals album was released and other than that nothing new has been released since.

Tracklist for Got To Be Tough

01-Drop Off Head

02- Just Brutal

03-Got To Be Tough

04-Freedom Train

05-Warning Warning

06-Good Thing That You Call

07-Stand Accuse

08-Three Little Birds Ft. Ziggy Marley

09-Having A Party

10-Struggle