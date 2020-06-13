Owner of Fulltone Receives Backlash For Statements Regarding Looting

Home News Alex Limbert June 13th, 2020 - 8:38 PM

Michael Fuller, founder and owner of the popular Stompbox manufacturer Fulltone has recently come under fire from a few retailers and musicians for his comments made regarding looting. Brooklyn Vegan reported that on June 2, 2020, Fuller wrote a Facebook post stating “What is this like night 4 of looting with 100% impunity. The p—- Mayor and Governor don’t give a s— about small businesses, and it’s never been more clear.”

His statement caused two popular music retailers, Guitar Center and Reverb, to stop carrying Fulltone products and also caused Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus to tweet that he is “Never buying another Fulltone pedal and will find a good way to get rid of those I already own.” Many responses to Hoppus’s tweet were for Hoppus to donate the pedals. However, one follower commented “How and where is [Fuller] criticizing George Floyd protesters? It’s the looters and rioters he’s criticizing.”

Never buying another Fulltone pedal and will find a good way to get rid of those I already own. https://t.co/cxMdZrbkgp — black lives matter (@markhoppus) June 4, 2020

Regarding Guitar Center’s statement, Fuller responded in a Facebook post on June 8, 2020 stating “I am seeing some inaccurate news headlines by various online magazines that require clarification: I terminated Guitar Center’s Dealership on March 23, 2020 at 12:39 p.m. and they acknowledged this back then. This predates their recent tweet by a few months.” It appears that Fuller still has support from customers as many people responded that they will continue to purchase Fulltone products in the future.

On June 4, 2020 Fuller responded in Facebook “To my supporters who say ‘you didn’t say anything wrong, it’s ok to be anti looting’ I suggest this: If that’s your (my) main (or only) concern then you’re (I’m) ignoring the way more important issue of human life and dignity…which might you (me) a soulless robot going about your daily life grabbing nuts and squirreling them away. It’s ‘consuming’ without planting, if you know what I mean. It’s very easy for me to say ‘Hey all I said was this, what’s the big deal” but look at the reaction, the rage, it’s real. I have put a stink on my company that has made many, many people rightfully disgusted and or embarrassed to be seen with my product. Good job Fuller. So what does one do? Do I hire one of the many ‘PR Lawyers’ that are swarming my inbox, or do I just cop to being an ass—- and try and turn this into something better for others, not just me. Perhaps the narrative could someday morph to ‘reformed ass—-‘ Hey, a guy can dream.”