The Flaming Lips Reschedule, Postpone and Cancel Summer 2020 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Aaron Grech May 13th, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Influential rock band The Flaming Lips will be postponing, rescheduling and cancelling different tour dates from their summer tour this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevent large mass gatherings. The band announced this cancellation on social media, telling fans that their tickets will be valid during these new dates, and that refunds will be available at point of purchase.

The Flaming Lips formed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 1983, however their career properly took off in the 1990s with their fifth studio album Hit to Death in the Future Head, an influential record utilizing the sounds of noise pop, shoegaze and neo psychedelia. The band would continue to see massive album successes over the years with The Soft Bulletin and Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots largely being considered classic in the indie rock scene.

The band’s frontman Wayne Coyne teamed up with Deap Valley to form Deap Lips, a new collaborative project who released “Motherfuckers Got to Go” earlier this year. The Flaming Lips recently released a cover of “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones for the upcoming film Arkansas. Their most recent album King’s Mouth came out last year.

“The Flaming Lips have orchestrated an album that summons all the artistic brilliance of their past and reminds us why their act has remained innovative for decades,” mxdwn reviewer Rene Cobar explained. “All previous follies aside, The Flaming Lips will go down in history as a group unconcerned with the world around them, not in a malicious way but in a spiritually free manner. Their songs about giant babies, pink robots and fallen queens capture the imagination and push it to its limits—what else can be asked of music?”

6/12 Mission Balrrom – Denver, CO ^

6/13 Ogden Amphitheatre- Ogden, UT *

6/17 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA ^

6/18 The Warfield – San Francisco, CA ^

6/21 Commodore Ballroom, – Vancouver,BC ^

6/22 Commodore Ballroom, – Vancouver,BC ^

7/18 Galway Int’l Arts Festival – Galway, IE #

7/20 Invisible Wind Factory – Liverpool, UK ^

7/21 Stylus – Leeds, UK ^

7/23 De La Warr Pavilion – Bexhill, UK ^

7/24 Waterside Theatre – Aylesbury, UK ^

7/25 Womad Festival – Malmesbury UK #

^ postponed

# rescheduled

*cancelled

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister