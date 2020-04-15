Jacob Bannon’s Death Metal Band Umbra Vitae Return with Pummeling New Song “Mantra of Madness”

Home News Matt Matasci April 15th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Today the new death metal tinged group from Converge vocalist Jacob Bannon has unveiled their second single, “Manta of Madness.” The song is from their new upcoming album Shadow of Life, which is scheduled for a May 1 release on Deathwish. It follows the first single from the upcoming album, “Return to Zero.”

Umbra Vitae features a star-studded heavy music lineup, featuring Sean Martin formerly of Hatebreed and currently in Wear Your Wounds, Mike McKenzie of The Red Chord and Wear Your Wounds, Jon Rice of Uncle Acid and formerly of Job for a Cowboy and Greg Weeks of the Red Chord. The album was recorded by Bannon’s Converge bandmate and one of the most respected producers in extreme music, Kurt Ballou at God City Studios.

The song opens with a chunky, heavy guitar riff before moving into a dissonent guitar riff with Bannon’s trademark yowl still audible in his screams, though as the song progresses he takes on a more full-throated cadence, especially when the song goes into full death metal mode, a fitting complement to the squealing pinched harmonics. There’s a slightly psychedelic passage before the song goes right back into straight-ahead Florida death metal, full of hellacious grunting vocals, blast beats and one last guitar squeal to finish things off. It’s a pretty exciting new installment from this metal supergroup, a sign of good things to come on May 1.