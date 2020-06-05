Death Row Records Releases Classic Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog And Tupac Albums On Bandcamp Just in Time for Fundraiser

Home News Jesse Raymer June 5th, 2020 - 5:25 PM

Legendary label Death Row Records has released some of its most iconic material. This collection is now available on the streaming service Bandcamp. The label, which was founded in 1991 by Suge Knight, Dr. Dre, The D.O.C. and Dick Griffey, released the material in time for Bandcamp’s First Friday fundraiser, which will help raise money for racial justice programs and anti-police brutality organizations.

Death Row Records is associated with various hip hop juggernauts. These releases include Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, 2Pac’s All Eyes On Me and Tha Dogg Pound’s Dogg Food, among others. Known for shaping the ’90s hip hop scene, the label disbanded in 2008 following a 2006 bankruptcy, arrests and feuds between leaders.

Though notorious, Death Row Records encompassed a large sum of the West Coast rap scene and catapulted the careers of various rappers, such as Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Other notable artists that were signed include MC Hammer and Danny Boy. Death Row Records’ catalog was acquired by the toy company Hasbro earlier this year.

Take a listen to some of the releases below and look at their full release list here.