Sparta Release Tranquilizing New Song “Miracle”

Sparta has released its newest song “Miracle,” the band’s third single off of their highly anticipated new album Trust the River. Frontman Jim Ward spoke with Consequence of Sound about the newly released song, the music you hear is the third time that song was ever played, recorded live at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas.””Miracle” delivers that raw sound as if the band wrote and recorded it right then and there. The new track follows their previously released singles “Believe” and “Empty Houses” which will also be on the upcoming album, due out April 10th.

It also comes with a music video directed by Angie Reza Tures. Tures discussed the idea behind the video, stating “Miracles are hard to come by and, I think at some point, we all hope for one. I shot in stop motion, a series of snapshots/moments, to show our day to day — how we live, how we work, our tenacity, and the inspiration we receive along the way.” She continues to say “More often than not though, I think we can get lost in the routine, ultimately taking life for granted, and failing to see what’s actually in front of us. I filmed the last shot of the video in real time to illustrate that, as much as his vision of his future is strong and hopeful, nothing hits your harder than the reality of the present moment.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson