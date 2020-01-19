Krist Novoselic Set to Join the Doors for Rare Los Angeles Performance

Home News Grayson Schmidt January 19th, 2020 - 8:15 PM

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic will join the two surviving members of the Doors — drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger — later this week at the Homeward Bound charity concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone.

Proceeds from the show will benefit People Assisting the Homeless, a non-profit dedicated to building affordable housing and providing support to people struggling with homelessness throughout California. Other artists include Jason Mraz, Fitz and the Tantrums, Ingrid Michaelson and Maddie Poppe. Rolling Stone said Densmore and Krieger will play a 30-minute, semi-acoustic set with Novoselic on bass and other Homeward Bound performers stepping in on vocals.