Oh Sees Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Drew Feinerman February 13th, 2020 - 1:08 PM

Thee Oh Sees

Bay Area based garage rock band Oh Sees have announced their 2020 North American summer tour dates. The band will be kicking things off in their hometown of San Fransisco, California, on the first of September at August Hall, and will end in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Sister Bar.

Oh Sees will also be touring across the UK and Ireland in May, as well as the rest of Europe in July. Additionally, the band is set to play an upcoming charity concert presented by Panache Booking & 1720. The show will be held on May 9th at the 1720 Warehouse in Los Angeles, and will benefit The Elizabeth House & East LA Women’s Center.

Oh Sees have dropped 22 amount of albums under 5 different pseudonyms since 1997; the band has released music as Oh Sees, Thee Oh Sees, The Oh Sees, The Ohsees, and OCS. The band’s most recent work as Oh Sees, Face Stabber, was released in August of 2019. The album received praise from critics, and was emblematic of the band’s ability to continue to keep their sound fresh and evolving throughout years of playing together.

Check out the official tour flyer, as well as all of the Oh Sees tour dates below:

Oh Sees UK + EU Tour:

5/15 – Birmingham – The Crossing

5/16 – Manchester – Albert Hall

5 /17– Glasgow – Barrowlands

5/18 – Dublin – Button Factory

5/19 – Dublin – Button Factory

5/21 – Bristol – SWX

5/22 – London – Electric Ballroom – Late Show

5/23 – London – Electric Ballroom – Early Show

7/5 – Lyon, France – transbordeur

7/7 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Kino siska

7/8 – Zagreb, Croatia – Vintage industrial bar .

7/9 – Budapest, Hungary – Bankito Festival

7/11 – Erfurt, Germany – Stone from the underground

7/12 – Gierle, Belgium – Sjock festival

7/14th – Berlin, Germany – Festaal Kreuzberg

7/15 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Zakk

7/16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

7/17 – Leuwarden, Netherlands – Welcome to the village

7/18 – Paris, France – Cabaret Sauvage

Oh Sees North American Tour:

9/01 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall *

9/02 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall *

9/04 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

9/05 – Seattle, WA – Neumos *

9/06 – Seattle, WA – Neumos *

9/11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

9/12 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

9/13 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom *

9/14 – Toronto, Canada – Danforth Music Hall *

9/16 – Providence, RI – Fete Ballroom *

9/17 – New York, NY – Webster Hall *

9/18 – New York, NY – Webster Hall *

9/20 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

9/21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

9/22 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

9/24 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas *

9/25 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas *

9/27 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar *

* with Mr. Elevator

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado