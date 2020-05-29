Alestorm Show Off Their Recording Process in New Studio-Based Video for “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew”

Home News Jesse Raymer May 29th, 2020 - 8:55 PM

Scottish metal outfit Alestorm is back with new music. The group released the track “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” alongside a music video. This single is off of their latest record Curse of the Crystal Coconut which was released today, May 29. “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” is a punchy, humourous track that shows off Alestorm’s swashbuckling musicality.

The track kicks off with jumpy guitar chords mixed with a Scottish twang. Christopher Bowe’s gruff vocals come in and bring Alestorm’s pirate metal to full swing. The lyrics are humorous, depicting the Pirate Metal Drinking Crew as heroic, adventurous and powerful.



The music video shows the band’s recording studio and depicts Alestorm thoroughly enjoying themselves in the process. There are cut scenes of the band members having dinner together, swimming and just jamming out on their instruments. The release of “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” comes after the group released the single “Treasure Chest Party Quest” alongside a music video.

Curse of the Crystal Coconut is the group’s sixth studio album, following 2017’s No Grave But the Sea. Alestorm describes themselves as a “drunken band of pirates on an epic quest to drink your beer, steal your rum, and be the greatest damn band that ever did sail the seven seas!

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna