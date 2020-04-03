Alestorm Are Here to Get Drunk and Make Loads of Money in New Video for “Treasure Chest Party Quest”

Home News Aaron Grech April 3rd, 2020 - 11:42 PM

The pirate metal outfit Alestorm have released a comedic music video for “Treasure Chest Party Quest,” which is featured their upcoming album, Curse of the Crystal Coconut, out May 29th via Napalm Records. This latest music video features the band members as their pirate counterparts.

“Treasure Chest Party Quest,” opens up with the group’s frontman Christopher Bowes giving birth to himself, and engaging in debauchery typical of a pirate, with partying, gambling and sports cars. This is backed by the group’s more traditional heavy metal sound, with electric guitar riffs and energetic drumming, along with the singers growling voice.

“Oh wow! We tried our very best to make a video that would alienate as many of our fans as possible,” Alestorm explained in a press release. “I think we succeeded! This song is about giving birth to yourself, selling out, and driving awful Yugoslavian cars. All the classic elements of pirate metal!”

The band formed in 2004, and are known for their eclectic mix of folk and traditional heavy metal, backed by their nautical themed lyrics. The group have signed to Napalm since their debut album back in 2008. Their most recent album No Grave But the Sea, was released in 2017.

“To sum it up, No Grave But the Sea is incredibly well constructed instrumentally, features a great sense of adventure and whimsy and is fun for the whole family as long as all family members are over the age of 18 or posses an incredibly dark sense of humor,” mxdwn reviewer CJ Brown explained.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna