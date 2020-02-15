Thievery Corporation Release Pacifying New Sing “Sweet Tides”

Home News Kelly Tucker February 15th, 2020 - 8:17 PM

Thievery Corporation, the brainchild of acclaimed artists Eric Hilton and Rob Garza, released a new version of track, “Sweet Tides” which features vocals by collaborator, Lou Lou Ghelichkhani. The song will be featured on the new album, Symphonik out on April 3 with Pre-order available now. The track is a gorgeous and ingenious ensemble of vocals, harmony and orchestrated beauty. The strings, particularly violin and electronic themes pull together, along with the soothing vocals of Lou Lou which thread the track in an effortless and perfect fashion. “Sweet Tides,” originally appeared on the duo’s 2008 album, Radio Retaliation.

The group also released a new version of the single, “Lebanese Blonde,” which is also on their upcoming album, Symphonik. The original, which was released in 2000 on their album, The Mirror Conspiracy. The song starts off with a sitar, strumming a melodious riff. The beat comes in pleasantly, perfecting accompanying the sitar. To conclude the entrance of the sitar, the instrument is sent to the back, as the vocals take the lead.

Hilton & Garza, in association with Mason Bate’s KC Jukebox, played a historic concert on May 15, 2017 accompanied by the orchestra at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The incredible orchestral arrangements were commissioned from some of today’s leading young classical composers. To honor this show and the inspiration it provided, Thievery Corporation have created a full album to commemorate the now-legendary concert. Recorded with Prague’s Filmharmonic Orchestra along with the Thievery Corporation live band and the superb engineering and co-production by longtime collaborator Gianmaria Conti,

Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, recently premiered a new music video for the track titled “Where the Moon Hides,” featuring the singer Emeline. This track is included on Garza’s EP, which was released on November 22 via Magnetic Moon Records. The track, “Where the Moon Hides,” is described as a breezy synth pop track, with a strong trip hop inspired drum line, which goes well with the light synth’s throughout the instrumental and Emeline’s expressive voice.

Symphonik track listing:

1. Heaven’s Gonna Burn Your Eyes

2. Love Has No Heart

3. Ghetto Matrix

4. Passing Stars

5. Until The Morning

6. Depth Of My Soul

7. Sweet Tides

8. Lebanese Blonde

9. Weapons of Distraction

10. Forgotten People

11. Marching The Hate Machines

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat