The New Regime Releases New Video for Melancholy Song “A Sweet Kind of Suffering”

The New Regime, Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin’s solo project, just released a new lyric video for his song “A Sweet Kind of Suffering” from the recently released album Heart Mind Body & Soul. This is the second song from the album to receive the video treatment, in addition to the title track “Heart Mind Body and Soul.”

The visuals to the ominous song are chilling, as the lyrics flash on screen in the foreground of various colors of an inky liquid emanate through the background. The minimalist style of the visuals plays perfectly with the lyrics and mood of the song, as Rubin is able to build the tension and suspense throughout the song. By the time the song begins to climax, musical layers have built on each other to form a massive powerful force of sound that is synonymous with much of the music Rubin has worked on in his vast career.

Rubin has released other songs under The New Regime this year, including “She Had Me Wrong” and “Struggle In My Bones.” The songs all comprise a four part EP, Heart Mind Body & Soul, that was released as a full sixteen song album earlier this year.

The New Regime was also active last year, as Rubin released two videos, “It’s Gonna Be OK” and “A Way to Feel Again” in late 2019. Aside from his work as The New Regime, Rubin is known as the dummer for the bands Paramore and Angles & Airwaves.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat