The New Regime Take a Softer Approach on New Song “She Had Me Wrong”

The New Regime takes an alternative sounding approach to “She Had Me Wrong,” one song off of The New Regime’s 4 song EP, Body, that was released earlier this year. The soft and laid back nature of the tune is high paradoxical to how Ilan Rubin, the sole mind behind The New Regime, made his name.

The tune is Rubin laid bare, as just his acoustic guitar and vocals are on display with little production outside of those elements. Rubin somberly sings of a lover who left him for reasons he cannot comprehend, “I didn’t get a chance to say/ she had me wrong in every way.”

Although Rubin has not released a studio album under The New Regime since 2015 when Exhibit B dropped, he reinvigorated the solo project in the second half of 2019 when he released the music video for “A Way To Feel Again,” as well as “It’s Gonna Be OK“. Thew New Regime is also set to begin a slew of tour dates this March with Silversun Pickups

Check out The New Regime’s “She Had Me Wrong” below:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat