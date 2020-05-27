Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips and Scott Amendola Have Created a New Score for Cecil B. Demille’s Ten Commandments Part 1

Home News Drew Feinerman May 27th, 2020 - 1:32 PM

Saxophonist and keyboardist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos has teamed up with multi instrumentalist Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips and drummer Scott Amendola to create a new score to part one of Cecil B DeMille’s 1923 film The Ten Commandments. The movie is the first of DeMille’s biblical trilogy and one of silent film’s greatest epics, known for its massive sets and cast, and its beautiful in-color sequences that were hand painted onto the film.

In a brief snippet released previewing the score, the artists show their ability to create massive soundscapes and ominous ambiances through their instrumentation and production methods. The guitar solo in the snippet is electrifying and mystifying, as they slow bass line and drum accompaniment adds to the suspense created by the music. Despite the clearly aged state of the visuals, there is no denying that with a rebooted sound track the film suddenly has a new feel to it.

“Watching this film score come together, with three amazing artists forced to work remotely and yet completely in flow with each other as they composed such an incredible piece of music was inspirational,” noted David Katznelson, CEO of Reboot and who brought the Flaming Lips to Warner Bros as well as signing Scott Amendola’s group TJ Kirk. “Using the greatest artists of the day to bring something like The Ten Commandments to life for new generations to connect with…that is exactly what Reboot was created to do.”

Drozd and The Flaming Lips have had their 2020 plans shattered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band was supposed to tour throughout the spring of this year, including playing Psycho Las Vegas, but ultimately had to cancel their tour plans because of the global pandemic. The band recently covered George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” for Clarke Duke’s directorial debut Arkansas.

The premier of part one of The Ten Commandments will be shown at around 10:10 p.m. EST on May 28 and 29 as part of Reboot’s all-night arts festival and celebration of the Jewish holiday Shavuot. Check out the festival flyers below:

Photo Credit: Adam Baker