Los Angeles Firm Production Club Is Designing a Protective Suit for Concerts

Home News Aaron Grech May 26th, 2020 - 11:22 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way people can enjoy live entertainment, as mass gatherings around the world have been cancelled to prevent the spread of the virus. While some have looked at the possibility of holding drive-in concerts, or utilizing venues with diminished audience capacities and social distancing measures, a Los Angeles-based firm has been designing a protective suit, which can be used for live music events and clubbing.

Production Club, the firm designing these suits, have created an assortment of special visual designs for prominent shows such as the Intersect Festival in 2019, Zedd’s Orbit Tour and Factory 93’s Secret Project Festival. Their designs are now directly targeting the consumer with their new “Micrashells” which are suits designed with a tight helmet, filtration system, LED lighting accents and snap-in canisters for drinking and vaping, while also working to stop the spread of contagious diseases.

“Micrashell is a solution for bringing people together safety,” Miguel Risueno, head of inventions for Production Club stated. “It’s a half suit that kind of takes your safety and your security in terms of being close to airborne particles or viruses to the next level.”

Risueno explains that these suits are a necessary solution as more people begin to go outside while neglecting social-distancing measures. “We said we still need to find a solution because people are still going out,” said Risuneo. “People are still going to party and still skipping social distance measures.”

The goal is to have the venue rent these suits, and sanitize them after each use. A patent for this design is currently pending, however Risueno hopes to have a prototype available soon, as the suit utilizes existing components. Risueno is also taking aesthetics into account, to allow its wearers to feel more comfortable utilizing the device.

“We need to make sure that people want to wear it and they feel good about wearing it,” Risueno explained. “So it’s a little bit more of a fashion piece rather than something that looks like a medical device.”

The featured image above is the Production Club’s logo.