Cro-Mags Release Music Video for Hard-Hitting Track “From The Grave”

May 25th, 2020

Cro-Mags has released the music video for their track “From the Grave,” the title track of their last EP of the same name. The song features former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell. The band’s frontman Harley Flanagan mentioned how honored it was to have Campbell on the track. “Phil is one of my favorite guitarists of all time and I still can’t believe I have him playing on one of my songs! I am so honored.”

The video starts with Flanagan at a cemetery, then roaming the late-night streets of New York. “The idea for the video is that I’m rising from the grave and going on a mission…like I came back from the dead to become the Grim Reaper himself,” Flanagan explains. “I think anybody who knows the history of this band and of my life will get it. It starts off at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, where I will be buried with my family and in-laws. In the opening shot, the grave I’m in front of is actually my mother’s.” Check out the video below.

The band recently announced their upcoming full-length album In The Beginning, set to be released on June 19 via Arising Empire and Mission Two Entertainment. It’s lead single “The Final Test” was also released.